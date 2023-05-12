Empire Podcast #564: Aml Ameen, Nick Park

It's been 30 years since Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers and Chris, in a special preview of a bigger interview to come, sat down with Nick Park to talk all things Aardman. And Aml Ameen joins us to discuss hunting down paramilitaries in '70s London with Sky original Dead Shot.

Plus, with Chris in LA, James Dyer, Helen O'Hara and John Nugent converge upon the studio to chat about the movie location landmarks that take them to their respective happy places, whether The Meg 2 will be the greatest film ever made and quite who Jenna Ortega plays in the new Beetlejuice sequel.