New Giant Sharks Threaten Jason Statham In The First Trailer For Meg 2: The Trench

How do you follow up 2018 giant shark thriller The Meg? The sequel has A) got Ben Wheatley to marshal the megalodon madness B) doubled down on carnivorous chaos. Check out the trailer for Meg 2: The Trench.

Jason Statham returns as subaquatic expert Jonas Taylor, here teaming up with a fellow diver played by Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and out-swim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time.

Yes, why have one giant shark when you can have two? And other aquatic beasties too? From the looks of this, Wheatley has been given free rein to see various characters chomped in bloody fashion. Can it prove to be more than the sum of its (body) parts?