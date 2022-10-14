Empire Podcast #536: Jamie Lee Curtis, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

"Now it's time for Halloween Ends, Halloween Ends, Halloween Ends — Empire Podcast!" Yes, folks, Halloween is just around the corner and with it, the debut of Halloween Ends, David Gordon Green's conclusion to the retconned sequel trilogy that continues the story that began so memorably in John Carpenter's Halloween. That, of course, introduced the world to Michael Myers and one Jamie Lee Curtis as his nemesis, Laurie Strode, and now, over forty years on, Curtis returns to the pod for the third year in a row to have a chat with Amon Warmann about saying goodbye to Laurie, about a possible Knives Out return, and about rapping to and for Michelle Yeoh. Our other guest this week is one of our favourite British actors (and also, as the star of The Haunting Of Hill House and The Invisible Man, someone with a background in horror), the brilliant Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who talks to Ella Kemp about his new movie, Emily, about speaking French on screen, and much, much more.