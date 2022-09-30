Empire Podcast #534: Maika Monroe, BJ Novak

This week's episode of the Empire Podcast looks ahead to two of next week's releases, as Maika Monroe makes her first appearance on the pod since 2014 to talk with Chris Hewitt about her new film, Significant Other, bonding with directors, and how she navigated her career after the one-two punch of The Guest and It Follows. Then Chris also has an in-depth chat with B.J. Novak, star of the American version of The Office, about his long-awaited directorial debut, Vengeance, about his dad's Google alerts, and early retirement.

Back in the podbooth, Chris is joined by Helen O'Hara and James Dyer for an episode that packs in plenty of chat about the upcoming London Marathon, in which Helen is running, Tom Hanks' claim that he has made only four pretty good movies in his illustrious career, the announcement of Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Logan/Wolverine, the rest of the movie news, and reviews of Blonde, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Hocus Pocus 2, and Flux Gourmet. Don your business shoes, and get ready for the podcasting equivalent of 26.2 miles. But in a good way. Enjoy!

Listen to the episode on the pod app of your choice — or via the PlanetRadio player above.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!