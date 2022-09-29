A collective of performance artists, led by the powerful Elle di Elle (Fatma Mohamed), take up a residency at the ‘Sonic Catering Institute’ to make occasionally erotic sonic food art. Their unconventional work is documented by a journalist (Makis Papadimitriou) who increasingly finds himself drawn into their artwork.

In some ways, Flux Gourmet is filmmaker Peter Strickland’s most accessible work yet: less terrifyingly reality-bending than Berberian Sound Studio, less non-narratively weird than The Duke Of Burgundy. But it is still defiantly, divinely Stricklandian. It tells the strange tale of a “Sonic Catering Institute”, a quasi-1970s performance art collective dealing primarily in food, sound, and sex, documented by a journalist with some unpredictable bowels.

It’s an undeniably surreal trip, with abstract cutaways of bubbling nondescript food, outlandish performances (there is a bizarre, mimed recreation of a trip to the supermarket — Brian from Spaced would be proud) and a reality that isn’t so much heightened as obliterated. But Strickland’s script is less formalistically daring than previous efforts: where he upended his narrative in Berberian, switched narrative perspectives in In Fabric, and dispensed with logic entirely in The Duke Of Burgundy, this is a relatively straightforward, three-act, singular story.

It's a piece of art about the creation of art, both subverting and embracing the form.

Stylistic flourishes certainly doff a blood-soaked cap to the horror masters — Strickland still employs the red-rich colour palette of his beloved Italian giallo heroes — but he seems to have moved past horror into something more leftfield. It’s a piece of art about the creation of art, both subverting and embracing the form while exploring the clash of egos and infighting that can come in a creative process.

Primarily, that clash is between the domineering but brilliant performance artist veteran Elle de Elle, played by Strickland regular Fatma Mohamed, and her mansion-owning benefactor, Jan Stevens, given baroque severity by Gwendoline Christie. Jan is gifted some of the more patently absurd lines of dialogue — “I do wonder sometimes if you’re perpetuating an archetype of Epicurean toxicity with all this culinary hysteria,” she ponders in one scene — and you sense Strickland is delighting in skewering artistic pseudo-intellectualism.