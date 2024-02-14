Empire Issue Preview: Star Wars Prequels, Back To Black, 3 Body Problem, Love Lies Bleeding

Back in 1999, no cinema event was as hotly anticipated as the return of Star Wars. Thus the prequel trilogy began, unfolding George Lucas’ epic tragedy – vastly expanding the galaxy that fans loved, while pioneering the future of digital production. Now, to celebrate 25 years of the prequels, Empire presents an epic new look back at the trilogy that changed everything – packed with brand new interviews, rarely-seen concept art, and explorations of the greatest set pieces.

The issue hits newsstands on Thursday 15 February, with collectible light side and dark side covers – but in the meantime, here’s a sneak peek inside the mag.

Star Wars: 25 Years Of The Prequels

This is where the fun begins. Empire celebrates the Star Wars prequels on a landmark anniversary in a massive special – packed with brand new interviews. Including…

Hayden Christensen

Anakin speaks! The man who would become Darth Vader revisits his wild ride with Star Wars, reflecting on his time filming the prequels, the changing reception to the films, his return to the galaxy in Obi-Wan and Ahsoka, and the advice he’d give to his younger self.

Natalie Portman

In a rare Star Wars interview, Natalie Portman reflects on her experiences playing Padmé Amidala – discussing how it changed her career, how she channelled the Queen’s stately air, and how the two sides of the character reflected her own life as celebrity loomed.

Liam Neeson

Qui-Gon Jinn is the very definition of a noble Jedi. Liam Neeson looks back on The Phantom Menace – talking his time acting with Ewan McGregor and Ahmed Best, the character’s quietly rebellious nature, and his first meeting with George Lucas.

Ewan McGregor

Hello there! Obi-Wan Kenobi himself takes Empire through the character’s standout prequel scenes – from the Maul Brawl in Episode I, to Dexter Jettster’s Diner in Episode II, and the Mustafar showdown in Episode III.

Ian McDiarmid

Execute Order 66! Somehow, Palpatine returns – with Ian McDiarmid discussing his era-spanning time in the Star Wars galaxy in a major new interview. He talks playing the ultimate galactic evil, going all-out on the prequels, and his surprise comeback in The Rise Of Skywalker.

And much more…

That’s not all. Inside, we also talk Boss Nass with the legendary Brian Blessed; exchange a few Jedi texts with Samuel L. Jackson; get the story on that iconic Phantom Menace poster with its creator Ellen Moon Lee; break down the Episode I podrace, Episode II arena battle, and Episode III climax with Rick McCallum and more; pore over Padmé greatest outfits; champion the greatest prequel memes; and much, much more.

Back To Black

In her short life, Amy Winehouse became an instant legend. Empire meets the filmmakers and stars looking to rediscover Amy herself in an all-out music biopic – speaking to director Sam Taylor-Johnson, lead actor Marisa Abela, screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh and more.

3 Body Problem

Last time David Benioff and D.B. Weiss brought an astonishingly dense novel series to the screen, they made Game Of Thrones. Now they’re back with mind-bending sci-fi 3 Body Problem, presenting an ambitious and sprawling alien invasion saga. They tell Empire about stepping back into the fray.

Love Lies Bleeding

Ready, aim, fire. Saint Maud director Rose Glass returns with a rip-roaring (and seriously ripped) revenge-thriller, tangling a bad romance between Kristen Stewart’s gym owner and Katy O’Brian’s bodybuilder. The trio – plus Ed Harris – talk Empire through their pumped-up new project.

First Word

In this month’s news section, we step into Alex Garland’s no-holds-barred Civil War; meet the mutants of Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97; shine the spotlight on Lisa Frankenstein’s Kathryn Newton; get a double dose of kaiju goodness with Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire and Godzilla Minus One; sink our fangs into vampire movie Abigail; subject Giancarlo Esposito to the Pint Of Milk interview, and much much more.

Final Cut

In the home entertainment section, we head into the wilderness with Society Of The Snow director J.A. Bayona; talk the biggest twists of What If…? Season 2 with director Bryan Andrews; rank the Scream movies; discuss the screen adaptations of Jack Reacher with creator Lee Child; and much more.

