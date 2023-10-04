Eli Roth Brings Terror To A Town Via The New Thanksgiving Trailer

Even as he has broadened out to other cine-genres, Eli Roth has always had one bloody foot in horror. And back in 2007, his fake trailer for Thanksgiving – in which victims are served up by a killer on the titular holiday – served as part of the meat in a Grindhouse sandwich (at least until it was carved up for different releases). Roth at the time said he wanted to turn that quick clip into a full movie and he's finally done it – so following on from the teaser, get your teeth into the main trailer for his latest gore-soaked offering…