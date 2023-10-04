Eli Roth Brings Terror To A Town Via The New Thanksgiving Trailer

Even as he has broadened out to other cine-genres, Eli Roth has always had one bloody foot in horror. And back in 2007, his fake trailer for Thanksgiving – in which victims are served up by a killer on the titular holiday – served as part of the meat in a Grindhouse sandwich (at least until it was carved up for different releases). Roth at the time said he wanted to turn that quick clip into a full movie and he's finally done it – so following on from the teaser, get your teeth into the main trailer for his latest gore-soaked offering…
Thanksgiving, which Roth wrote with Jeff Rendell, takes place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, from where the holiday originates.
Still shellshocked by a riot during a Black Friday shopping frenzy (another one of those American things that has slowly made its way to the UK), the locale is now haunted by a mysterious, holiday-themed killer dressed as a pilgrim, who slaughters people using corn cob prongs, freezers, ovens and more. Can they be stopped before everyone's goose (er, turkey?) is cooked?
Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Brooks Thomas, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman and Gina Gershon are all in the cast, and Thanksgiving will slice into cinemas on 17 November, just ahead of the day itself on 23 November. Or, as we mostly call it in England, "Thursday".