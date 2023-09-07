Thanksgiving: First Teaser For Eli Roth’s American Holiday Horror

Way back in the mists of cinematic history (okay, 2007), Eli Roth crafted a trailer for a faux horror movie called Thanksgiving (watch it here) that – assuming you saw the complete version before it was butchered into separate films — played in between the two main movies of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez' Grindhouse. It has taken a few years, but Roth has now turned the trailer into a full movie. So somewhat fittingly… here's a teaser.
Written by Roth and Jeff Rendell, the movie is set around the classic American holiday Thanksgiving, which has been gaining ground there thanks to ex-pats and Americanophiles.
Falling on a late Thursday of November, it has been a controversial one for years mostly thanks to the treatment of natives by the pilgrims all those years ago.
And the plot of the movie? "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorises Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday."
Yes, it's Turkey Day with extra carving (and freezing, and cooking by the looks of this).
With Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Brooks Thomas, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman and Gina Gershon in the cast, Thanksgiving will slice into cinemas on 17 November, just ahead of the day itself on 23 November.