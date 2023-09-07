Thanksgiving: First Teaser For Eli Roth’s American Holiday Horror

Way back in the mists of cinematic history (okay, 2007), Eli Roth crafted a trailer for a faux horror movie called Thanksgiving (watch it here) that – assuming you saw the complete version before it was butchered into separate films — played in between the two main movies of Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez' Grindhouse. It has taken a few years, but Roth has now turned the trailer into a full movie. So somewhat fittingly… here's a teaser.

Written by Roth and Jeff Rendell, the movie is set around the classic American holiday Thanksgiving, which has been gaining ground there thanks to ex-pats and Americanophiles.

Falling on a late Thursday of November, it has been a controversial one for years mostly thanks to the treatment of natives by the pilgrims all those years ago.

And the plot of the movie? "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorises Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday."

Yes, it's Turkey Day with extra carving (and freezing, and cooking by the looks of this).