Don’t Test The Doll In The New M3GAN Trailer

It's awards season, which means that the big Oscar hopefuls are all touting their wares. But do any of them have a creeptastic android doll who dances and deals death to anyone who upsets her best human gal pal? Not too late to add it to The Way Of Water, but otherwise it's a big nope. Still, M3GAN, from producer James Wan and the Blumhouse gang does, and it also has a new trailer online…

Housebound's Gerald Johnstone directs here from a script by Malignant's Akela Cooper.

M3GAN features Allison Williams as brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, who has designed M3GAN as the ultimate toy. She can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences… Well they were imaginable to writer Cooper and producer Wan, who talked up the new movie to Empire for our latest issue...