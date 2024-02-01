Donnie Yen Starring In Kung Fu Movie Adaptation

With a film based on one cult TV series (that would be The Fall Guy, adapted from the 1980s Lee Majors show, with the big screen version starring Ryan Gosling) on the way, it appears that David Leitch is not done digging into nostalgia for movies. He and his 87North production partners are now developing a film based on 1970s series Kung Fu, with Donnie Yen lined up to star.

Stephen Chin has written the script for the new film, which will put a new spin on the show. Created by Ed Spielman, the original series ran between 1972 and 1975 on ABC and starred David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, a master martial artist who fled China after his master was murdered.

He wandered the Old West helping the downtrodden and weathering rampant racism while eluding assassins trying to kill him. He was a peaceful man until provoked, which happened at least once an episode.

The racism angle was somewhat controversial as, according to Bruce Lee’s widow, the martial arts legend came up with the concept and was intending to star as Caine, only to be told that an American audience was not ready for an Asian lead. But the producers have since disputed this, saying they consulted Lee but ultimately went with Carradine.

While the show was re-imagined for modern audiences between 2021 and 2023 starring Olivia Liang as a young martial artist living in present-day San Francisco, the movie and its casting of Yen promises something more.

Yen is, of course, one of the most famous and highly respected martial artists in the world, having pioneered the depiction of several forms on screen. He was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 4.

"Donnie Yen is both an immensely talented actor and an action film legend, and it is a privilege to have a true martial arts master leading this global film," Leitch says in a statement. "With Donnie in place as our leading man, it will be a thrill to collaborate with him, our creative partners, and Universal in reimagining this beloved story for the big screen."