Disney+ To Add The First Four Indiana Jones Movies Worldwide

With Disney holding its upfront on Tuesday, where it outlined its upcoming schedule to advertisers (read: a lot of unscripted content because of the writers' strike), we got updates about several shows headed to Disney+ (including Loki Season Two and Echo). And, perhaps unsurprisingly because of the imminent release of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the company has also struck a deal with Paramount to carry all the existing Indy movies on Disney+.

In the UK, the movies are currently available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW TV, while in the States they were previously limited to Paramount+. Disney offered no information as to whether the four previous films will also stay with Sky, but Disney+ viewers will be able to stream them (plus TV spin-off The Adventures Of Young Indiana Jones) from 31 May.