Disney+ To Add The First Four Indiana Jones Movies Worldwide

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom
by James White
Posted

With Disney holding its upfront on Tuesday, where it outlined its upcoming schedule to advertisers (read: a lot of unscripted content because of the writers' strike), we got updates about several shows headed to Disney+ (including Loki Season Two and Echo). And, perhaps unsurprisingly because of the imminent release of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the company has also struck a deal with Paramount to carry all the existing Indy movies on Disney+.

In the UK, the movies are currently available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW TV, while in the States they were previously limited to Paramount+. Disney offered no information as to whether the four previous films will also stay with Sky, but Disney+ viewers will be able to stream them (plus TV spin-off The Adventures Of Young Indiana Jones) from 31 May.

Across the pond, the films will be available on both Paramount+ and Disney+. The Dial Of Destiny arrives in cinemas on June 30, but is premiering on Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival.

