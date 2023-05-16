Loki Season 2 To Arrive In October; Echo Dropping Whole Season In November

If you've been eagerly anticipating either the next season of Loki or the first season of Hawkeye spin-off Echo, we finally know when the shows will be arriving on Disney+. And there's a surprise change to the release strategy for the latter.

Yes, while Loki's Second Season will be with us starting on October 6 and releasing weekly as with Marvel's other Disney+ shows, Echo is taking a different approach.

“In Hawkeye, fans were first introduced to Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox," Marvel boss Kevin Feige said at the Disney upfront on Tuesday. "She will return to get her revenge in Echo, a limited drama from an incredible team of indigenous writers, directors and cast members. And in a first for us all episodes will drop on November 29."

It's an unusual move for Marvel and Disney, and one that points to the company's shifting its streaming strategy, including removing content and blending its main app and Hulu in the States.