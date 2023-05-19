Disney+ Set To Remove Several Streaming Titles, Including Willow And Y: The Last Man

Get ready to hug your physical DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K discs a little tighter, film fans – because while the age of streaming seemed to come with the promise of everything being available everywhere all at once, that has recently begun to give way to a less optimistic reality. After multiple HBO Max projects were dropped from that service – with no other home to view them on, and no physical release either – it now seems that Disney+ is following suit, with major series, documentaries and original movies set to be dropped from the service on 26 May. It is expected that this is being pursued as a cost-cutting measure, though the exact metrics and cost implications are unclear.

Among the projects leaving Disney+ one week today, according to Deadline, will be the likes of the recent Willow streaming series (a major big-budget Lucasfilm fantasy show, which only finished in January), sports drama sequel series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the Turner & Hooch show, National Geographic’s The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Sex Pistols drama Pistol, fantasy film Artemis Fowl, Shakespearean teen comedy movie Rosaline, and the series adaptation of Y:The Last Man. Also leaving the service? Disney documentary Howard, about legendary songwriter Howard Ashman, who majorly boosted the Disney Renaissance era with his contributions to The Little Mermaid, Beauty & The Beast, and Aladdin, and died from AIDS-related complications in the early 1990s.