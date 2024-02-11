Despicable Me 4 Spoofs AI With New Super Bowl Spot

With a trailer already online (check it out right here), the team behind Despicable Me 4 are going the satirical comedy route for their Super Bowl spot. Have a look…

Yes, it's something we should have suspected all along: the Minions are running AI. Which does make sense given its feeling of having come from a supervillain's lair and its willingness to pump out abject nonsense.

Narrated by John Hamm (who so far has not been revealed as appearing in the movie, though he did voice Herb Overkill in the first Minions spin-off film), it takes playful jabs at Gru performer Steve Carell and Will Ferrell, who voices his enemy this time around. And, of course, explains some of the weirder examples of AI "art".

Despicable Me 4 will see Gru adapting to family life with his adopted daughters, wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and new son Gru Jr., a rare state of calm thrown into chaos when Maxime Le Mal (Ferrell) breaks out of prison intent on targeting him and the brood.