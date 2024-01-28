Despicable Me 4 Trailer Features Family Danger And An Angry Honey Badger

Illumination certainly doesn't seem ready to give up on its Despicable Me franchise — but you can hardly blame the company, since the films have been reliable earners (and, at least in some cases, truly fun). So here, of course, comes Despicable Me 4, which sees the return of Steve Carell's squat, bald baddie-turned-antihero Gru. See the first trailer…

This time around, we find Gru in even more of a domestic mindset — in addition to adopted daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan), there's wife Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) and new baby addition Gru Jr.

But when an enemy from Gru's past, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina Maxime (Sofia Vergara) target the family, Gru must get them to a safe house. Where, from the looks of this, they face more of a threat from within, in the shape of a pissed off Honey Badger.

The likes of Joey King, Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman contribute their tonsil talents to this one and yes, the Minions are of course back to cause more chaos, voiced as always by Pierre Coffin. The script this time comes via Despicable veteran Ken Daurio and, because The White Lotus clearly hasn't kept him busy enough, Mike White.