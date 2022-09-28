Deadpool 3’s Wolverine Crossover Is A ‘Totally Separate Thing’ To Logan, According To Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds knows how to break the internet. And after he did just that last night by revealing that he’ll be re-teaming with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3 – an honestly-who-saw-that-coming revelation – the duo is now attempting to remake the internet. By which we mean, they’re attempting (perhaps not as comprehensively as you’d hope) what the hell is going on. Reynolds must have anticipated everyone’s reaction to the Wolverine news, since he and Jackman had clearly already recorded a follow-up video promising to answer (some of) your many, many questions.

Look, this is Ryan Reynolds – full-on answers were never going to be on the cards here. Are there any lip-readers out there who have an idea of what they say the plot here is going to be? Maybe they’ll release an uncensored cut down the line, and reveal that they actually did blab the whole plot in this video. There are, however some interesting nuggets: most importantly, an update on how exactly this fits into what can loosely be described as the X-Men movie ‘canon’ (an extremely Jeremy Bearimy timeline at best). With some fans concerned that Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3 will undermine the emotional potency of Logan, Reynolds sets it straight: “Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing,” he says. “Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.”