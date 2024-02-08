Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal And Chris Evans In Talks For Celine Song’s The Materialists

Having made a name for herself with her film directing debut, there is plenty of attention on what Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song will do for a follow-up. She's previously announced that she was focusing on a New York-set romantic comedy called The Materialists, and we now know that Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans are circling the lead roles.

While The Materialists promises a more comedic bent than the more sorrowful, nostalgic emotions of Past Lives (which we named as our film of 2023), don't expect Song to go shallow in any regards. She's citing her influence for this one as James L. Brooks, master of the complicated rom-com.

The Materialists, which Song wrote and aims to kick off shooting in the spring, will focus on a professional matchmaker named Lucy, who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind. Cue a toxic love triangle!