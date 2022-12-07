Christian Bale Investigates A Brutal Murder In The Pale Blue Eye Trailer

You know what they say: he’s the World’s Greatest Detective. And while it’s been a good few years now since Christian Bale hung up his Batman cowl, those mystery-solving instincts are about to get a fresh workout in The Pale Blue Eye – a chilly period murder-mystery drama-thriller from writer-director Scott Cooper, in which Bale’s Detective Augustus Landor (note: very good character name) tries to solve a series of murders at a US Military academy in rural New York. Ye cannot handle-eth the truthe! To add an extra wrinkle into the tale? He ropes in Harry Melling’s young cadet as a sidekick – a guy by the name of Edgar Allan Poe. (Yes, that Edgar Allan Poe, it’s not just a wild coincidence.) Watch the trailer here:

Cooper – previously behind Antlers, Hostiles and Crazy Heart – has long dealt with eerie Americana, and this looks firmly in that vein. He’s adapted Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, and brought one hell of a cast with him. As well as Bale and Melling (who continues to have a pretty astonishing post-Harry Potter career), Cooper’s ensemble includes Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton and more.