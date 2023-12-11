Charlize Theron And Daniel Craig Join Heist Thriller Two For The Money

Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig as repartee-trading thieves in a heist thriller? That's certainly something we'd watch. Thank goodness, then, that it's becoming a reality via new film Two For The Money, which Apple has snapped up after a competitive bidding situation.

The genesis for this one comes from an unlikely place: Fast X. Because it was an idea that writer/director Justin Lin hatched with his co-writer on the movie, Dan Mazeau. Theron, who returned (albeit briefly) as the villainous Cipher for the film, liked the concept and pitched that Craig should co-star.

Lin, of course, left the latest Fast instalment after roughly a week’s shooting, citing creative differences. Which means he’s had time to focus on getting this one ready. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, the plot is being kept in a vault. But the story reportedly follows the evolution of a relationship between two career thieves, to be played by Theron and Craig, over the course of three big jobs.

Theron was apparently impressed by the snappy dialogue between the two main characters, which invoked feelings of classic romantic comedies such as ‘His Girl Friday’.