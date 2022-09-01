Brendan Gleeson Joins Joker: Folie À Deux

While exact plot details are still scarce, we are learning more about who will be appearing in Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. The latest addition, at least according to Deadline, is Brendan Gleeson.

Phillips is back directing, and co-wrote the script for the new movie with Scott Silver. Joaquin Phoenix has landed a hefty deal to return as the troubled Arthur Fleck, wannabe comedian and mentally troubled crusader who ends up spreading chaos in Gotham City.

We also know that Lady Gaga is co-starring, and though her character remains largely under wraps, speculation persists that she's playing a version of Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz was more recently confirmed as in talks to return as Sophie Dumond from the first movie.

As for Gleeson, his character is still a mystery. Joker ended with Phoenix's Fleck locked away in Arkham Asylum, so there's potential for the new recruit to play another prisoner/patient, a doctor or potentially even the Joker universe's Commissioner Gordon.