Cate Blanchett’s A Conductor Obsessed With Time in the TÁR Teaser

The ticking and the tocking. The endless march of time. The enormous control that a conductor has over that while leading an orchestra. It's all part of the intense new teaser for Todd Field's new drama TÁR, which stars Cate Blanchett.

Yes, following the brief first look, we now have a longer glimpse at Field's latest, his first film since Little Children.

Details remain scarce on this one, but we do know it's set in the international world of classical music, centers on Blanchett's fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

The teaser doesn't give much more away, but suggests that there will be a heavy tone going on here (and we don't just mean music). Featuring Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner and Mark Strong, the drama will also benefit from Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir crafting the score.