TÁR Trailer: Cate Blanchett Stars In Todd Field’s Latest

Todd Field is one of those directors who releases films infrequently – his last was Little Children, back in 2006, and that was only his third movie. Now, he's back with TÁR, which stars Cate Blanchett. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Details on this one are scarce, but we do know it finds Blanchett playing the fictional Lydia Tár, an acclaimed composer who rose to become the first female chief conductor of a German orchestra. Reportedly, we follow Tár during her daily life living in Berlin, leading up to the recording of her latest symphony.

This first trailer really doesn't give much away, focusing on Blanchett's character in slow motion as a voice-over talks about those whom gods destroy. Does that suggest Tár has quite the ego? It certainly wouldn't be out of place among creative types such as conductors.

The cast for this one includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sophie Kauer and Sylvia Flote. Field wrote the script and the music, fittingly, is by Oscar-winning Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.