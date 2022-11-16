Cailee Spaeny In Talks To Star In The New Alien Movie

Back in March, word arrived that Evil Dead director Fede Álvarez had cracked the code on getting the nod from Alien franchise overseer Ridley Scott to work on a new film in the series. And it's clearly gathering steam, as Deadline reports that The Craft: Legacy's Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star.
Most of the details are being kept in a gestation chamber beyond the fact that it won't be a direct sequel to the original Alien movies or follow Scott's Prometheus-spawned prequel series. It will, however, be set in the same universe, so we can expect plenty of xenomorph horror.
Whatever it contains, Álvarez has delivered his latest draft of the script to 20th Century Studios and Scott Free and now the aim is to have the movie shooting next year.
As for Spaeny, she also has a few other jobs lined up, including playing Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.
