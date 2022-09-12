Sofia Coppola Directing Priscilla Presley Biopic

With Elvis still making money at the box office and on digital, now seems to be the right time to focus a film one of the most important people in his life, who is only occasionally glimpsed in Baz Luhrmann's story of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker: Priscilla Presley. Sofia Coppola is looking to balance that out with Priscilla, which will star Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

Coppola, who has been looking to make this her follow-up to On The Rocks, adapted the script from Presley's 1985 book Elvis And Me, which shared full details of her life married to the man.

According to Deadline's sources, Coppola has had Spaeny as her top choice for Priscilla since she first decided to make the movie, while Elordi won the role in an audition. Playing Elvis in the shadow of Austin Butler's star-making role in this year's movie sounds like no easy feat, but with Coppola's guidance, there's hope.