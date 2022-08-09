Zazie Beetz In Talks To Return For Joker Sequel

Zazie Beetz has just returned to UK screens with action comedy thriller Bullet Train and the latest season of Atlanta. Her career's staying on track with word that she's now in talks to reprise the role of Sophie Dumond in Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

Todd Phillips is back directing, and co-wrote the script for the new movie with Scott Silver. Joaquin Phoenix has landed a hefty deal to return as the troubled Arthur Fleck, wannabe comedian and mentally troubled crusader who ends up spreading chaos in Gotham City.

Beetz' Dumond was a struggling single mother who happened to be a neighbour of Fleck. While it looked like the two struck up a whirlwind romance, the revelation came that — spoiler alert for those who didn't see the original film – their relationship was all in Arthur's head.

Lady Gaga is the new addition for the next film, which is likely to be, at least partly, a musical, and there is speculation that Gaga could be playing a version of Harley Quinn.