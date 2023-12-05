Bob Marley: One Love Trailer Sees Kingsley Ben-Adir Become A Reggae Superstar

We've already had one teaser trailer for new musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which features Kingsley Ben-Adir playing the Reggae legend during a particularly turbulent time in his life. The new look at the movie, directed by King Richard's Reinaldo Marcus Green, offers more of the music and more of the flavour of the film – as well as a bunch of instantly-recognisable reggae classics. 'Redemption Song', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Three Little Birds', they're all here. Check it out:

As the official synopsis reads, "Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music." The new film doesn't shy away from his struggles, both personal and political, and how all of it fed into his tunes.