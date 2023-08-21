Blue Beetle Director Ángel Manuel Soto Boards Buddy Action Film The Wrecking Crew

While his latest directorial gig, DC superhero film Blue Beetle, didn't exactly light up the box office this weekend (it opened to a soft $25.4 million, but did manage to dethrone Barbie), Ángel Manuel Soto is still an in-demand filmmaker. He's now attached to make The Wrecking Crew for MGM.

Written by Banshee and The Adam Project's Jonathan Tropper, the film has nothing to do with the Dean Martin 1968 Matt Helm action comedy or the documentary on session musicians from 2008, but is, in fact, the buddy comedy originally brainstormed by Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as a project for them to star in.