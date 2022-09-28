Empire Issue Preview: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Wednesday, Decision To Leave, Lashana Lynch

It’s been a long time since audiences last got to visit the world of Wakanda. With Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler brought Marvel’s fictional African nation and its people to vivid life. But while Infinity War’s climactic battle took place there, it’s since been seen only in glimpses – a victorious closing shot in Endgame, and a brief return in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Now, Coogler is ready to bring us all back to Wakanda in a big way – albeit without the late, great Chadwick Boseman. The new issue of Empire takes a deep dive into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – an impossible sequel, with all the odds stacked against it.

You can find it on newsstands from 29 September – or order a copy online here.

But in the meantime, here’s a sneak peek inside its pages – an issue packed with goodness.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After an unthinkable loss, the team behind Black Panther has reunited for a follow-up that’s all about resilience and finding a way forward. Packed with never-before-seen images, Empire’s world-exclusive cover feature talks to Ryan Coogler, Marvel boss Kevin Feige, stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and Tenoch Huerta, and more about a sequel bringing emotional catharsis, the long-awaited arrival of Namor, and a brand new era of Wakanda.

The Banshees Of Inisherin

The trio behind In Bruges – writer-director Martin McDonagh and stars Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell – have reunited for a scabrous new blackly-comic tale of fractured friendships. The three unite for a lively Empire interview, talking donkeys, drama, and deep emotions.

Wednesday

What happens when you unleash creepy, kooky auteur Tim Burton on the mysterious and spooky Addams Family? You get Wednesday – a deliciously dark teen drama offering a brand new spin on the ultimate goth-girl, with Jenna Ortega donning the iconic pigtails. Empire talks to Burton, Ortega and her co-stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, plus co-creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough about their brand new day for Wednesday Addams.

Decision To Leave

South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook is behind some of the most twisty and twisted thrillers ever made – and with Decision To Leave, he’s heading further into Hitchcockian deadly-romance territory. The director writes exclusively for Empire about the creation of his intimate, heart-wrenching new movie.

Lashana Lynch

From the MCU to Bond and beyond, Lashana Lynch’s rise has been swift – and she’s only just getting started. In a major new interview – and accompanying shoot by Zoë McConnell – she opens up on her assured ascent and plots a path to the future.

The White Lotus Season 2

Mike White’s razor-sharp comedy-drama was a huge lockdown hit – and now he’s back in a whole new location for Season 2, bringing back Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya and sending her to Italy where a whole new swathe of hotel guests is waiting. Empire visits the set of HBO’s sun-soaked satire.

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

It’s been forty years since Cameron Crowe and Amy Heckerling redefined the teen movie with their star-packed school comedy. Empire revisits the film with brand new interviews with the creators. Get ready for tasty waves and a cool buzz!

Review

In this month’s home entertainment section, we talk the end of the Jurassic World era with director Colin Trevorrow, Rashomon gets the Masterpiece treatment, Bad Luhrmann breaks down the barnstorming musical numbers of Elvis, we rank the best Marilyn Monroe movies, and much more.

Take 20

In this month’s news section, we get weird with Weird star Daniel Radcliffe, conduct an interview with Tár star Cate Blanchett, get a fresh peek at Disney’s next animated adventure Strange World, talk to Cassian Andor himself, aka Diego Luna, in an Andor Q&A, speak with Michael Giacchino about his leap to directing with Marvel’s Werewolf By Night, discuss Greta Gerwig’s return to acting with the woman herself, prepare for the end of a Doctor Who era with Jodie Whittaker, and much more.

On Screen