Doctor Jekyll Trailer: Eddie Izzard Is The Terrifying Boss In New Hammer Horror

Horror stories don't get much more iconic than Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 gothic novella Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde, which has been brought to screens big and small for years since its publication. Horror film studios, meanwhile, don't get much more iconic than Hammer. So when you combine the two, it's hopefully a case of two great tastes tasting great together. The production company returns with a brand new adaptation of the tome, and while we previously brought you an exclusive look at Eddie Izzard starring in Doctor Jekyll, now here comes the trailer, full of suspense and subterfuge…

Izzard plays Nina Jekyll, an infamous doctor who takes on some hired help in the form of ex-convict Rob (Scott Chambers). Little does Rob know, he’s part of a sinister master plan concocted by Nina’s alter-ego, Rachel Hyde. Chaos and weirdness ensures, and he and Nina must work together to prevent Hyde from destroying Jekyll’s life.

Directed by Joe Stephenson from a script by Dan Kelly-Mulhern, this fresh version certainly promises plenty of tension as Rob starts to realise that his new gig might not be as straightforward as he hoped. What is the mysterious medication that he regrets not making sure is delivered to Dr. Jekyll? We, of course, know the answer, but it'll be fun to see him find out. And the surveillance angle is an intriguing modern twist.