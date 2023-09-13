Eddie Izzard Is Doctor Jekyll In New Hammer Film, With October Release Date Confirmed – Exclusive

Film studios don’t get much more iconic than Hammer Films, the production company that defined the horror genre in Britain throughout the 1950s, 1960s and beyond, releasing classics including Dracula, The Curse Of Frankenstein and The Mummy. Whilst the studio’s repertoire expands beyond just horror movies, its back catalogue of monsters and more are its signature, and have had a lasting impact on the genre to this day. Nearly 90 years after Hammer was founded, they’re moving into a new era with the release of Doctor Jekyll – a modern take on the classic double-identity story, starring comedy and screen legend Eddie Izzard in the titular role.

Izzard plays Nina Jekyll, an infamous doctor who takes on some hired help in the form of ex-convict Rob (Scott Chambers). Little does Rob know, he’s part of a sinister master plan concocted by Nina’s alter-ego, Rachel Hyde. Chaos and weirdness ensures, and he and Nina must work together to prevent Hyde from destroying Jekyll’s life. Empire has two new exclusive images from the movie to share – the first, above, showing Izzard as Nina. The second, below, features both Izzard and Chambers, and hints at the gothic feel and setting of the film.