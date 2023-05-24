Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn Joins Bad Boys 4

Having broken big as one of the best things about the excellent Better Call Saul, Rhea Seehorn is headed to big screen franchise world. She's joining the cast of Bad Boys 4.
Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are at work on the movie in Atlanta, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.
The storyline, scripted by Chris Bremner, is under wraps for now, though we do know that Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig are back as their characters from the previous film and Ioan Gruffudd is new this time. Seehorn's character is, as you'd expect, a mystery.