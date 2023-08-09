Ben Wheatley Is Following Meg 2: The Trench With A Six-Hour Channel 4 Horror Series

“What I’m doing next is six hours for Channel 4, [ a ] TV series, a horror-based thing,” Wheatley said at an Empire VIP screening of Meg 2: The Trench. “In the same way I did In The Earth after Rebecca, I’ll do something that’s back to [ the ] Kill List- y, Sightseers- y world.” That project will be zoomers-vs-boomers zombie satire Generation Z – a series that Wheatley announced back in summer 2019, but which went on pause amid the pandemic.

While he plans to oscillate between big projects and more intimate ones, Wheatley hopes for more blockbusters in his future. “Once I’ve got that [ horror series ] out of my system, then I’ll be looking to do another larger film,” he says, noting that the current writers and actors strikes might play a part in where he goes beyond that. “The world is completely unknitted, thanks to the various strikes. Who knows what the situation will be like in the new year, but there’s skills learned on [Meg 2] that are patently not transferable to anything else but doing something massive,” he laughs. You could say his ambition, post The Trench, is kaiju-sized. Asked by an audience member if he’d like to make a full-on monster movie one day, Wheatley responded: “This is kind of a kaiju film, by the back door. It’s quite a big old shark! But yeah, I’d like to go bigger.” Who’s ready for ‘Kill List 2: Kill Everybody’?