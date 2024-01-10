Beef’s Young Mazino To Play The Last Of Us’ Jesse

With filming due to kick off next month, the casting announcements for Season 2 of The Last Of US are really ramping up. Hot on the heels of word that Kaitlyn Dever is playing Abby comes news that Beef actor Young Mazino will be Jesse.

In The Last Of Us Part II, the character of Jesse is described as a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost.

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him, said co-show-runners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann in a statement. "We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."