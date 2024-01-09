The Last Of Us Casts Kaitlyn Dever As Abby For Season 2

She spent 2023 dealing with aliens in No One Will Save You, but it appears Kaitlyn Dever will now be facing fungus-infected creatures this year. The Last Of Us has cast Dever in the key role of Abby.

It's a full-circle moment for Dever and the show, as fans lobbied for her to be cast as Ellie, and she even apparently auditioned before showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann went in a younger direction with Bella Ramsay (a casting choice no one is complaining about). To see her as Abby now is just as good idea.

For those who don't play the game, Abby is a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved. And that's all we'll say for now…

"Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material," Mazin and Druckmann said in a joint statement. "Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella and the rest of our family."