Barbie Crosses The Billion Worldwide Box Office Mark

The success story just keeps rolling along like Margot Robbie's Barbie driving (and snowmobiling, boating, space-shipping and more) out of Barbieland. Barbie has now crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office as of Sunday.

It's only the second film this year (after The Super Mario Bros. Movie) to achieve that landmark, and the first directed by a woman working alone (Captain Marvel crossed the mark in 2019, but that was co-directed by Anna Boden with regular partner Ryan Fleck.) Plus, while it took Mario four weeks to hit the mark, Barbie did it in three.

Greta Gerwig has achieved something truly special with this one — a pop cultural event that has also translated into big success on financial terms. And while we're sure Warners would want a sequel, we're fairly certain she'll instead parlay it into other gigs.

And it's also fun to think that star Margot Robbie called it all back when she was doing the press rounds ahead of the movie's release. Talking to Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Robbie recalls dropping the billion dollar potential when she pitched the film to studios. You can see that below…