Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Is ‘An Outright Buddy Comedy’, Says James Wan: ‘I Wanted To Do Tango & Cash!’ – Exclusive Image

When Aquaman flooded into cinemas at the end of 2018, it seemed intent on being more than just an ocean-based comic book blockbuster. Across its runtime, it took in all kinds of other genres – moments of (literal) fish-out-of-water comedy; that all-out horror sequence in the Trench; scenes of Indiana Jones-esque action-adventure; a Mamma Mia-ish jaunt to mediterranean climes. And for his sequel, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, director James Wan is looking towards another genre template to fuse with the demands of a thunderous action-fantasy film.

“From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a Romancing The Stone-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy – while the second would be an outright buddy comedy,” he tells Empire in the world-exclusive new Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom issue. “I wanted to do Tango & Cash!” Buddying up with Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry – now wrangling not only with being King Of Atlantis, but with the demands of newfound fatherhood too – is none other than Patrick Wilson’s Orm. Aquaman’s half-brother was the one causing chaos last time around; now, Curry needs him to face down Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s returning Black Manta. The result is a classic chalk-and-cheese dynamic. “Jason plays Arthur larger-than-life; Patrick plays the straight man,” teases Wan. “It’s not unlike what Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did in Men In Black – like Tommy, Patrick plays it dry, but very funny.”

While the dynamic is different this time around, Wan’s plan was always to pick up where Aquaman left off – delivering an epic next chapter in a world of bioluminescent battles and aquatic awe. “It’s like they’re one big movie,” he explains. “If you watch them back-to-back, they roll right into each other.” In fact, why not make it a triple-bill with Tango & Cash to boot?