Andy Serkis In Talks To Be The Batman’s Alfred

UPDATE: Deadline brings word that Colin Farrell is now circling the role of The Penguin.

Andy Serkisis in for an even busier working period than usual if a new gig works out. He's now in talks to re-team with his _ApesdirectorMatt Reevesto play Alfred Pennyworth oppositeRobert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne inThe Batman_ .

The Wrap reports that Serkis is the man that Reeves wants to play the role which has been taken by actors including William Austin, Michael Gough, Michael Caine, Sean Pertwee, Ralph Fiennes and Jeremy Irons in the past, with Jack Bannon on small screens now as a younger version of the character in Pennyworth.