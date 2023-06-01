Amy Pascal Teases A Live-Action Miles Morales, Fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man And Spider-Woman Movie

We may be counting down the days until the much-anticipated animated sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits cinemas (one more sleep, people!) – but don’t forget, anyone can wear the mask, and judging by comments made by Spidey producer Amy Pascal at Spider-Verse’s premiere this week, we could be seeing a whole lot more web-slinging on the big screen soon.

Speaking to Variety, when asked about the possibility of a Spider-Woman film and a live-action Miles Morales (currently voiced by Shameik Moore), Pascal said “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.” That is, admittedly, not a lot to go on. But – it doesn’t rule them out! It sounds pretty encouraging, in fact, that the version of Spidey that so many have fallen love with in the animated Spider-Verse could be given his own 3D outing. On Spider-Woman, producer Avi Arad teased that she could come to the big screen “sooner than you expect”.