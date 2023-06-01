Amy Pascal Teases A Live-Action Miles Morales, Fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man And Spider-Woman Movie

We may be counting down the days until the much-anticipated animated sequel Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits cinemas (one more sleep, people!) – but don’t forget, anyone can wear the mask, and judging by comments made by Spidey producer Amy Pascal at Spider-Verse’s premiere this week, we could be seeing a whole lot more web-slinging on the big screen soon.
Speaking to Variety, when asked about the possibility of a Spider-Woman film and a live-action Miles Morales (currently voiced by Shameik Moore), Pascal said “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.” That is, admittedly, not a lot to go on. But – it doesn’t rule them out! It sounds pretty encouraging, in fact, that the version of Spidey that so many have fallen love with in the animated Spider-Verse could be given his own 3D outing. On Spider-Woman, producer Avi Arad teased that she could come to the big screen “sooner than you expect”.
In response to queries about a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya’s iterations of Peter Parker and MJ, Pascal sounds more certain. “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she says. But, understandably, the current WGA strike is putting the brakes on things. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.” Between No Way Home, Across The Spider-Verse and these future potential projects, we’re running out of fingers to count all the screen Spideys on offer. Thankfully, within the Marvel multiverse, just about anything is possible…