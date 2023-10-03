All The Light We Cannot See Trailer: A Radio Rebellion Inspires Hope In Netflix World War II Drama

It’s been a busy few years for Shawn Levy. In the past few years alone, he’s directed Free Guy and The Adam Project, and until the strikes kicked in he was underway on Deadpool 3 – all while continuing to produce and director on Stranger Things. Somehow, in among that, he also found the time to direct all four episodes of All The Light We Cannot See – a World War 2 drama coming to Netflix, adapting the Pulizer-winning novel by Anthony Doerr. The series – featuring the likes of Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie in its cast – is a series set across both sides of the war, in which blind French girl Marie-Laure’s radio broadcasts bring hope to the airwaves. But, typically, Nazis aren’t big on hope. Check out the trailer.