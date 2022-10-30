Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins The Fall Guy

We've known for a while that director David Leitch and actor Ryan Gosling were developing a new movie based on 1980s TV series The Fall Guy. Emily Blunt jumped aboard in August and the latest update is that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also star.

The original show ran between 1981-1986, and was created by prolific producer Glen A. Larson. It starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man. To make ends meet, he has a side hustle as a bounty hunter, chasing swindlers, thieves, bikers, conmen, fugitives and corrupt officials, sometimes utilising disguises.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's story on Taylor-Johnson's casting, Drew Pearce's script throws out the side gig to focus on our hero's troubled movie career.

Gosling is on as a battered and past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back on a movie with the star he worked with long ago and who replaced him. The problem, however, is that the star is now missing…

Taylor-Johnson will play the movie star that Gosling is doubling, while Blunt is a prosthetic makeup artist that has a romantic past with our stuntman.

This marks a reunion for Leitch and Taylor-Johnson after the latter played assassin Tangerine in the former's last movie, Bullet Train.

The cameras are cranking now and The Fall Guy is currently scheduled to hit cinemas in March 2024.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!