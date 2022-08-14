Emily Blunt Joins The Fall Guy

Now that he's had Bullet Train pull into cine-stations, director David Leitch is going full steam ahead on his next film – an adaptation of 1980s TV series The Fall Guy, with Ryan Gosling aboard. Leitch is adding another big name to the movie, as Emily Blunt has joined the cast to co-star.

Deadline's story offers scant few details on the movie, but the original show ran between 1981-1986, and was created by prolific producer Glen A. Larson. It starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man. To make ends meet, he has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

Majors' Colt Seavers worked alongside Douglas Barr's Howie Munson and Heather Thomas' Jody Banks, using their Hollywood knowledge to catch criminals. They hunted swindlers, thieves, bikers, conmen, fugitives and corrupt officials, sometimes utilising disguises.

Sounds like ripe material for Leitch – who parlayed his own successful stunt career into directing (rather than bounty hunting, but who knows how he spends his weekends?) – and Gosling to make into something fun.

Gosling, of course, last showed his action chops in The Gray Man, while Blunt proved she's got the goods in Edge Of Tomorrow.