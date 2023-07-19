A Haunting In Venice Trailer: Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot Seeks ‘Rational Answers’ In Spooky Mystery

‘Taches on, everyone! Hercule Poirot is back, once again in Kenneth Branagh form – that ferocious facial hair included – in A Haunting In Venice, and this time it’s getting spooky. Agatha Christie’s hirsute hero returns post-Murder On The Orient Express and Death On The Nile in a third film, once again directed by Branagh himself – and it’s pitching the Belgian bullshit-detector into a mystery that seems to be somewhat supernatural… or is it? The latest trailer unveils a bit more plot of this adaptation of Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party, with Tina Fey’s Ariadne Oliver roping in the detective to scope out a suspicious seance act, run by Michelle Yeoh’s Joyce Reynolds. But when it all gets a bit too real and a body turns up, Poirot is left to look for a truth that might expand his understanding of the veil between the natural and supernatural.