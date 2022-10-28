The 10 Best Werewolf Movies

Christophe Gans’ lavish historical epic is fancifully based on the surprisingly real legend of the Beast of Gévaudan. The film version invents the Brotherhood itself (a secret religious political sect) and has elements of Beowulf (warrior arrives at court to rid the land of a monster) and The Hound Of The Baskervilles (urban detective investigates countryside killings by a beast that may not be what it seems). But the familiar ingredients add up to something truly unique: a French historical martial arts action-horror in which every shot looks like a Pre-Raphaelite painting. Samuel Le Bihan is Knight Grégoire de Fronsac, the King’s ‘gardener’ who has seen military service in the Americas and returned with an Iroquois ninja as his valet (Mark Dacascos - never cooler). Vincent Cassel is snide aristocrat Jean-Françoise de Morangias, and Monica Bellucci also features as Italian secret agent Sylvia. It may not technically be a werewolf film in the end, but it’s lupine enough to qualify, we think. And you ultimately feel deeply sorry for the beast itself, which is a key trait of the whole genre.

