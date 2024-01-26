Griselda Review

After escaping Colombia with her three children, Griselda Blanco (Sofia Vergara) defied improbable odds and rampant sexism to scheme her way to the top of one of the most successful — and deadly — drug cartels in history.

Streaming on: Netflix

Episodes viewed: 6 of 6

Through 11 seasons of Modern Family, Sofia Vergara established herself as a tremendous comedic talent, a lane she’s remained in since. Griselda has given Vergara the chance to prove that she’s also a gifted dramatic actor — a challenge she more than rises to.

As Griselda Blanco, Vergara (who also serves as executive producer) practically dissolves into the role, delivering an astonishing performance. Despite powerful men refusing to take her seriously at every turn, Griselda is a ruthless, brutal person who will do whatever it takes to get to the top of Miami’s drug game — whether she has to take a baseball bat to your knee or a gun to your head, Griselda will do it without breaking a sweat.

She is undoubtedly a villain, but the show wisely has you rooting for her success by making everyone she faces off against nastier than she is. It’s a shame, then, that outside of Griselda, most of the show’s characters are one-dimensional.

That almost doesn’t matter. Vergara is such a force, delivering a character that’s both a complete terror and someone who can nurture with motherly love. Her cartel adoringly refers to her as “the Godmother”, and it is Vergara’s ability to effortlessly shift between these two modes that makes her such a striking presence. Every moment hangs on Vergara’s work, and the show suffers when she’s not present.