For All Mankind: Season 4 Review

With a Mars base established, humanity looks to exploit the Solar System’s resources. But the Cold War causes complications for astronaut Ed Baldwin (Kinnaman).

The alternate history of For All Mankind — what if the USSR had been first to the moon, and the Space Race remained a race? — continues to diverge from our own in fascinating ways. This fourth season of one of the smartest shows on TV sees humanity, having gotten their collective ass to Mars, struggling to make the most of that great leap forward. Bickering, penny-pinching and competing priorities threaten to send mankind straight back to Earth — as our own timeline has found all too clearly.

This season picks up in 2003, eight years after the race to Mars, and ageing Apollo astronaut Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) is still hanging on at the Happy Valley base on Mars despite his advancing years (and some not entirely convincing old-age make-up). Happily, his capacity to find trouble has not deserted him. The appointment of his old shipmate Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) as the base commander sends sparks flying. At a much lower level in their crew is a new major character, Miles Dale (Toby Kebbell), a former oil-rig worker who takes a job on Mars to provide for his family. Unfortunately, he’s about to learn that working conditions on Mars are not as happy as the name of that Valley suggests.

Thanks to a wildly over-qualified cast, a propulsive script and some impressive needle drops, it makes for riveting stuff.

Creator Ronald D. Moore’s heritage shows in the expert mix here of Star Trek’s soaring optimism and Battlestar Galactica’s capacity for difficulty and disaster. There are endless complications as Americans and Soviets, both public and private sector, try to take their first steps towards the stars together, and fail as often as they succeed. The exposition may be extremely detailed — if you’re the kind of person who exclaims, “Oooh, asteroid mining!”, boy is this the show for you —but the problems are universal.