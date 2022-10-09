Worlds Unite For War In The His Dark Material Series 3 Trailer

After Covid-enforced delays meant a wait of two years for new episodes, the third series of His Dark Materials is finally headed our way. And thanks to the show's panel at the New York Comic-Con this weekend, we have a first trailer.

Based on Philip Pullman's third tome in the Materials trilogy, The Amber Spyglass, series 3 sees Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

Yes, the big battle is coming, though we'll find out how much of the story the team has been able to squeeze into the final eight episodes.

His Dark Materials will be back on HBO in the States on 5 December, and around the same time (though the BBC has yet to officially announce it) here in the UK.

