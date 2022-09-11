Willow Trailer Brings Back Warwick Davis’ Sorcerer

Team Willow showed up for the Lucasfilm portion of this year's Disney D23 presentation, and, as well as chatting about the themes of the series (which serves as a sequel to the 1988 original) or talking up the legendary returning cast (including star Warwick Davis), they had a brand new trailer to show. Which you can now find below…

Davis, of course, stars as the title character, who in the movie was an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village who had to aid an infant girl destined to unite the realms, and together they helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world…

The trailer offered a typically fun, witty vibe, albeit with plenty of magic and monsters to be found.

As part of the presentation, Davis welcomed Christian Slater on stage to announce that he'll be in the show. The cast for this one also features Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel and Dempsey Bryk, plus Joanne Whalley, who returns as Sorsha from the movie.