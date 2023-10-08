Welcome To Wrexham: Hopes And Anxieties Are High In The Season 2 Trailer

One of the more pleasant surprises of last year, footie documentary Welcome To Wrexham managed to big up the team and the community while also letting new Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney experience the highs and lows of a struggling football club. And from the looks of Season 2's trailer, we're in for more of the same, with added royalty (actual, not Hollywood, though we're sure they'll turn in the season).

Here's the official logline for the show: "In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it."

Season 2 will expand upon the highs and lows of the first as the pressure is on to turn the club into a success for the good of those living near it.