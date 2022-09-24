Wednesday Has A Plan In A New Clip From The Addams Family Spin-Off

We've had teasers and trailers for new Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega. Now, via Netflix's TUDUM event comes a proper clip from the show, which finds Wednesday discovering a spy in her room – Thing!

The show hails from Tim Burton (who directs and produces), while Alfred Gough and Miles Millar ran the series, having come up with the concept to power it. Wednesday is described a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Her attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore…

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, George Burcea and Luis Guzmán are playing the rest of the Addams clan, while the focus of the series will be on Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, Thora Birch, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa. Oh, and in a nod to Barry Sonnenfeld's movies, Christina Ricci will also pop up in an unknown role. Want more? We chatted to Ortega about playing the iconic character, so find our exclusive interview here.