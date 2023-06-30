Warrior: Mark Dacascos Lets Loose In Brutal Martial Arts Brawl – Exclusive Clip

If you’ve seen Mark Dacascos in, well, basically anything, you’ll know witnessing him in a fight scene is an incredible thing to behold. Even on cooking show Iron Chef you can find him busting out a move or two. Chances are, you’ve most recently seen him as Zero in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum going toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves. Now, he’s joined the latest season of Warrior, the HBO (and here in the UK, Sky Max) series exploring the Tong Wars of San Francisco in the 19th Century – exploring a power-struggle in the city’s Chinatown with eye-popping fight sequences, based on Bruce Lee’s original conception for not-so-faithful 1970s TV series Kung Fu.
The show has just returned in the US for Season 3 – and ahead of the entire season hitting Sky Max and NOW later this summer, we have an early peek at an eye-watering martial arts brawl, in which Dacascos lets loose as the not-to-be-messed-with Kong Pak. Warning: contains crunchy violence. Check it out here:
Dacascos’ Kong Park is the mentor of Tong gang enforcer Li Yong (Joe Taslim), and the pair are set to cause considerable trouble for Andrew Koji’s protagonist Ah Sahm through the third season. Elsewhere, the next batch of episodes brings new drama, with a mayoral race in San Francisco; new chaos, as an incoming police chief sets his sights on cleaning up Chinatown; and many, many, many more fights. In short, one of the most exciting shows on TV just got even bigger, badder, and brawlier. Keep an eye out later in the summer for Warrior Season 3 coming to Sky and NOW. In the meantime, we’ll be watching the above fight clip on a loop.